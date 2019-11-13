Elizabeth Hack Stewart “Betty”
Elizabeth Hack “Betty” Stewart, 98, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Mrs. Stewart was born May 18, 1921 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late J. VanMeter and Katherine H. Hack. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Southern Seminary Junior College. Mrs. Stewart was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Her husband, Fairell G. Stewart, Sr., preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter, Susan S. Claytor and husband, Robert and her son, VanMeter Stewart and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Cary Claytor (Bob Nelson), Rieman Royston (Ryan), Parker Stewart, and Lauren Stewart; great grandchildren, Gus Royston, Teddy Royston, Page Brubaker, and Will Brubaker.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by a son, Fairell G. Stewart, Jr. and a brother, Home V. Hack.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
