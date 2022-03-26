Elizabeth Helsley Cooper
Elizabeth Helsley Cooper, age 88, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence.
Elizabeth was born in 1934 in Summit Point, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George W. and Della May Helsley. Elizabeth married Calvin Coolidge Cooper in 1952 who preceded her in death in 1971.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Donna Cooper Simpson of Stephens City, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tara Cooper Kackley, Brad Cooper (Stephanie), Marsha Brown (Dustin), Matthew Cooper (Christina), and Drew Simpson (Caroline); and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her sons, Allen Lee Cooper, David Wayne Cooper, and Terry Gene Cooper.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 28 at 11:00 am at Omps, South Chapel with Dustin Brown officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.