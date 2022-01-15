Elizabeth Jean Turner, 81, of Inwood, WV, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Jean was born in Millville, WV, in 1940 to the late Thomas and Nannie Elizabeth Dillow. She loved the Washington Redskins, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. Jean loved to cook and fish and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She lived to care for her children and grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Pamela Dawn Gano Miller of Inwood, WV, Barbara Ann Cole of Harpers Ferry, WV, Kimberly Jean Braithwaite of Inwood, WV, and Kenneth Lee Turner Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie Turner, Summer Pezzanite, Erin Boswell, Jeremy Gano, Travis Gano, Amber Miller, Shane Braithwaite and Angela Flook; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Oliver; brothers, James Dillow, Dale, Dillow, John Dillow. And Daniel Dillow.
She is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Marvin Beaty; grandchildren, Brenda Turner, Samantha Cole and Trisha Gano; brothers, Thomas, Charles and Lester Dillow.
A visitation will be Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
