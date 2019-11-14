Elizabeth Jeanne Piercy Church
Elizabeth Jeanne Piercy Church, 63, of Martinsburg passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Born May 2, 1956 in Falls Church, VA she was the daughter of the late William Piercy and Dorothy Tabor Piercy.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Shepherdstown.
She loved her family and her family was always her first priority. She was named Maryland’s Social Worker of the Year in 2019. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and making her house a home.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, David Allen Church; one son, David McHenry Jong Soo Church; and cousin, Katherine Thorton of Isle of Palms, SC.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Piercy II.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Shepherdstown with The Rev. G. T. Schramm officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
