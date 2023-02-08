Elizabeth Kathryn Lidard Arreola
Look out Heaven, here she comes! Elizabeth Kathryn Lidard marched right on through the Pearly Gates, on February 1, 2023, or at least that is where she told us she was going. She sidetracks so easily, we're confident even the good Lord has had difficulties keeping her focused.
She was born kicking and screaming in Baltimore, MD, on December 22, 1953, to the late Edgar Phillip and Arbutus Roper Lidard. She and her family later moved to Winchester, Virginia where she attended James Wood High School and captured the heart of the father of her children, Roger Timbrook. She furthered her education at Robinson Secondary School, in Fairfax, VA, becoming a beautician. She currently holds a Doctorate degree from the School of Hard Knocks - graduating with Honors.
She enjoyed traveling across the country and spending time with family and friends. She LOVED good food, especially chocolate or anything with sugar, shopping, getting married, smoking cigarettes and some other wacky stuff with a good cup of strong coffee - 4 creams, 4 sugars. There are many other things she loved that the family deems classified - no need to arrest her now.
Left to cherish her sassy memory are her three children: CW3 Michael L. Timbrook and wife Sandy, Dr. Karen M. Timbrook-Dillow and husband Eric, and Stacy Feaster and husband, David. Grandchildren; Jason (Megan) Timbrook, Ashley Timbrook, Emily Dillow (Bowen Tiller), William Dillow, Jackson Dillow, Zachary Dillow, Audrey Dillow, Caleb (Pam) Feaster, Martin (Hannah) Feaster, and Mary (Scotti) Meadows. Her great grands; Macayla Feaster, Reagan and Patten Meadows, Mya Feaster, and Eliza Tiller.
She beat her brothers; Charles Lidard and wife Bobbie, Scott Lidard and wife Margie, and baby brother Tracy Lidard and wife Kelly, to the gates. She made sure she was the first to enter the gates, so that she could one-up them. We can hear her saying now "told ya so!" They didn't expect anything less - she gives her all.
The family would like to give a big shout out and a special thank you to her caregiver and lifelong best friend, Debbie Spaid.
She lived her life much how she went to meet her Savior - her way. She is a champion of Christ and although we are going to deeply miss her warmth, smiles, laughter, sass and love, we take comfort in knowing she is with Him.
Her Celebration of Life was held before her passing, so she could be a part of it. Her body will be cremated, divided, and set on her children's mantles - you can visit her there by appointment only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something fun to honor her memory or you may donate (toiletries, snacks, clothing, etc.) to the Blue Ridge Hospice of 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
If momma taught us anything, she taught us to just be you!
