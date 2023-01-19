Elizabeth Kreamer Cook October 8, 1933 ~ January 16, 2023
Elizabeth Kreamer Cook, 89, of Clearbrook, Virginia, peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Elizabeth was born October 8, 1933, as the only child of Edward Franklin Kreamer Jr. and Hazella Nickens. She was educated in the Winchester school system and graduated from Douglas High School.
Elizabeth started working at the age of 19 in multiple domestic jobs including a seamstress, housekeeper, and caretaker for the Anderson, McLoughlin, Stewart, Henkel, and Koman families for 63 years.
Elizabeth was a faithful servant of the Lord, a devoted church member, and a beloved mother of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for many years. She served as a preschool Sunday school teacher, a church clerk, and the church treasurer for over 45 years. She also served as a member of the C&P Telephone Pioneers. Elizabeth was also a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star Apple Blossom Chapter #196 and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #6044.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her precious memory – her daughter, Sharon Chappel (Cook) of Winchester, VA; two children by marriage, Mary Constance Cook of Winchester, Virginia, and John Bruce Cook Jr., of Inwood, West Virginia; and her sister-n-love Mary Virginia Cross (Cook) of Winchester, VA. Elizabeth is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Tamera Chappel of VA and Kahlil Pierce (LaTisha) of NJ, in addition to 10 grandchildren by marriage. Elizabeth is also survived by two great-grandchildren (Natosha and Gianna of NJ) in addition to thirteen great-grandchildren by marriage. A host of nieces, nephews, and friends also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Bruce Cook Sr., and one son by marriage, Leslie Cook.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 South Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA 22601. Family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by her celebration of life officiated by Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester,cartwrightfuneralhome.com
