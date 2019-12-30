Elizabeth L. Garrett
Elizabeth L. Garrett, 61, of Stephens City, died Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Garrett was born May 31, 1958 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Oscar P. McKay and Frances Boyce McKay Seekford. She had worked for Family Dollar in customer service.
She married Charles Franklin Garrett on March 17, 1980 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Charles Franklin Garrett, Jr., Chassity Marie Garrett, and Brittney Renee Garrett, all of Stephens City; one granddaughter, Ryleigh Elizabeth Raye Garrett of Stephens City; and a sister, JoAnn Orndorff of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sidney Feathers; and two brothers, Danny Parr McKay and Dearing McKay.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
