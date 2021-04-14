Elizabeth Webber Davis, 84, of Winchester passed peacefully in her home Thursday April 8, 2021.
Libby was born September 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Guy Webber and the late Grace Fries Webber. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy Starliper, Patsy Webber and William Webber. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Davis, Jr. and daughters, Judith DeHaven and Josephine Peacemaker.
Libby is survived by her daughters Joyce Wright and Janet Davis as well as her four grandchildren & four great-grandchildren.
Libby was a lifetime member of the Gainesboro Fire Hall, where she spent many years as President of the Ladies Auxiliary. There she taught many members to cook, shared life lessons and freely gave hugs. She was also a member of the Redland Church and Ladies Society as well as a lifetime member of the Gainesboro Ruritan. All three organizations she considered as part of her family. Libby was the recipient of the Williamson Award, Tom Downing Award and a Citizenship Award from her community. Libby was a strong and faithful servant of her community and she will be greatly missed.
Libby greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lived each day with strength and dignity and never gave up!
A graveside Service will be held at the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA on Thursday, April 15 at 11am.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road Winchester, VA 22603, Redland UMC, P.O. Box 605 Cross Junction, VA 22625 and or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
