Elizabeth Marie (Boyce) Kerns “Lizzie”
Elizabeth Marie (Boyce) Kerns, 84, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Lizzie was born in 1938 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late Asbury Adam Boyce and Carrie Virginia Spitler. She was a member of Mount Pleasant-Lamps Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from Winchester Medical Center in the processing department. Lizzie loved spending time outdoors, spotting deer all around the house and was always on the go. She most of all loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lizzie is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ann Kerns of Frederick County, VA, Rosa Lee Place (David) of Front Royal, VA, Freda Marie Grove (Arthur) of Frederick County, VA; sons, Edgar Walter Kerns Jr. of Front Royal, VA, and Austin Bond (Angie) of Ringgold, VA; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; brother, Asbury Adam Boyce Jr.; half-sister, Bonnie Garrett; stepbrother, Derek M. Heishman, and half-brother, Bronson “Buckie” Boyce.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Madison Kerns; previous husband, Edgar Walter Kerns Sr.; daughter, Wanda Louise Hetzel; sisters, Irene Moorland, Esther A. Kimbrell; brother, David A. Boyce; half-brother, Richard DeLawder; stepbrother, John A. Heishman Jr. and stepmother, Julia Boyce.
A visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm with a service the following day on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Heritage Hall, 400 Strasburg Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.