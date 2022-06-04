Elizabeth R. Jones “Betty”
Elizabeth R. Jones, 83, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Betty was born in 1938 in Petersburg, VA, the daughter of the late Edgar and Kathleen Ramsey. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Mary Washington University. Betty worked as a school teacher and most recently retired as a Licensed Real Estate Agent for Century 21, Braddock Realty. She was also a member of Sherando Presbyterian Church. Betty loved keeping in touch with her high school friends, Peggy, Jean, Jeanette, Connie, Dawn, Yvonne and Nancy; they would fondly call themselves “The Squares.” She was a wonderful mother and a very dear friend.
Betty married Joseph C. Jones on August 29, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by her sons, Darden Jones and Monica and Joseph Carlton Jones; grandchildren, Heather Wright, Nicholas Els and Serenity York; great-grandchildren, Haiden, Lilly and Joseph, who is on the way.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edgar “Al” Allen Ramsey, and daughter-in-law Tina Jones.
A visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Morrison.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to: Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 5324 Mulberry St., Stephens City, VA 22655.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
