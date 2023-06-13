Elizabeth Sue Chilcott “Nana” “Gigi” “Sue”
Elizabeth Sue Chilcott, 66, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center after a long battle with COPD and cancer.
Sue was born in 1957 in Abingdon, VA, the daughter of Ruby (Rosenbaum) Powers and the late Thomas “June” Jones. She worked as a cashier and was a member of The Love Church in Stephens City. Sue enjoyed going to the beach, floating down the river and enjoyed her morning coffee with a cigarette. She was a very sweet and caring person who would do without in order to help someone. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family dog, Diesel. Sue was a wonderful person and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Wayne Chilcott, who she married on May 31, 1997; daughter, Kelly Lewis; sons, Michael Almany (Pamela), Anthony Almany (Vickie); grandchildren, McKaila Shifflett (James), Caitlin Jenkins, Austin Almany (Abigail), Lindsey Almany (Carlton), Dylan Almany, Zach Almany, Kierstin Almany; great-grandchildren, Kynsley, Liv, Tater, Nova, Autumn, Ava, Bentley and Konnor; sisters, Edna Klink (Bill), Brenda Hutchins (Jim), Michelle Roark; brothers, Tom Jones and Ernest Powers.
Sue is preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Leon Powers.
A visitation will be held for Sue on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 5pm with a service to follow at 7pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sue to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, www.stjude.org or Shriner’s Children, Atten: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donorrelations@shriner
