Ella Louise Sargent Doyle 1924 - 2019

Ella Louise Sargent Doyle of Winchester, Virginia, passed away December 28, 2019 at her home in The Willows of Meadow Branch, at age 95. She was born in Stephens City, Virginia, in December, 1924, the daughter of Samuel and Atta Beatty Sargent, and was the last member of her immediate family.
Ella loved her sports, especially biking and roller skating and delighted everyone with her stories about being a “fancy roller skater” until age 65. She graduated from Stephens City High School and was Secretary and Class Poet of her senior class, and was a member of the Frederick County Band, playing first the coronet and then the snare drum.
Ella and her husband, Dan, owned and operated the D. A. Doyle Cabinet Co. for 50 years. Ella trained many VOT students at the “shop” and so enjoyed helping those young women realize their potential in the workplace. Dan and Ella also volunteered with The Gideons for over 20 years, traveling frequently to various conferences.
Dan predeceased Ella in 2001. Surviving are a daughter, Danna, of Winchester, and of Jacksonville, Florida, her son, Chief (Ret.USN) Daniel A. Doyle, Jr. (Sharon), granddaughters, Jennifer Hughes (Dean) and Melissa Vann (Patrick), great grandchildren, Logan and Lucy Hughes, and Greta and Della Vann.
Arrangements are with Jones Funeral Home, Winchester. A graveside service will be conducted on January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park, by Pastor Vernon Bray, Chaplain of The Willows, and Chaplain Ken Patrick of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.