Ellen Jane Leighton, 74, of Winchester, VA passed away September 9, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born March 17, 1947 in Winchester the daughter of the late Harold and Jane (Thatcher) Barr.
Ellen was a graduate of Charlestown Senior High School and was employed as a Housekeeper at the Best Western Hotel by the Apple Blossom Mall. She was a parishioner at Zion Baptist Church in Berryville where she was very involved in church activities and loved being a member of and singing in the choir. She enjoyed walking the Walking Mall in Winchester and was known to say hello to everybody and she liked going to the Snow White Grill with her granddaughter Brittney. She loved listening to Kenny G. and spending time with her great grandson Apollo.
In addition to her parents Ellen was also preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Fleegle and her brother Pierce Barr.
She is survived by her granddaughter Brittney Thayer-Trent; two great grandchildren Apollo and Oliver and her cousin Penelope Meyer.
All services will be private. Memorial Contributions in memory of Ellen may be sent to Zion Baptist Church, 10 Josephine St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.