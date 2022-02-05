Ellen Linette Spicer Ellen Linette Spicer, 93, of Winchester, died Monday, January 31, 2022.
Miss Spicer was born February 11, 1928, in Culpeper, VA, the daughter of the late Linwood F. Spicer and May Green Spicer. She retired as a pediatric nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her grand nephews, Jon W. B Waybright and Tyler D. Waybright, both of Richmond, great-grandniece Lisa J.W. Beale of Sandston and great- grandnephew Dustin K. Waybright of Powhatan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Cook.
Known as “NTLN” (for Aunty Ellen) by her grand-nephews, she was the greatest gift they could have ever imagined. A constant friend, mentor and guardian angel.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Kristin Whitesides officiating.
