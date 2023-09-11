Ellen Marie Hawkins
Ellen Marie Hawkins, 82, of Kearneysville, WV, died August 29, 2023, in West Frankfort, IL.
She was born February 13, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of William and Catherine Ellen Smith.
She was married to Alphonso Fernandez Hawkins Sr. Mr. Hawkins preceded her in death.
Ellen was a member of the Winchester Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She was the church pianist, a deaconess, taught Sabbath School, was the musical coordinator, and assisted with community outreach projects. She loved reading scripture and chairing her love of Jesus Christ.
She earned a degree in English from Morgan State College and taught in the Valley View Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary School and was a teaching assistant in Stonewall Elementary.
She is survived by her stepmother, Janice Pettigrew; daughters, Monique Hawkins, and Tiffany Hawkins; son, Alphonso Hawkins Jr.; grandson, Alphonso Andrew Edwards Hawkins; siblings, Deanna Miller, Brenda Mack, Sara Oluwasusi-Smith, Mary Ann Smith, John Smith, and Joseph Bailey; sisters-in-law, Peggy Wilkins, Juanita Pelham and a host of other family members.
A service will be 11:00 am Tuesday in the Winchester Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1508 Valley Ave., Winchester, VA officiated by Pastor Semu Siologa.
Friends will be received two hours before the service in the church.
Burial will be in the Johnson Family Cemetery in Kent Store, VA. Casket bearers will be Doug Whitacre, Jim Wotring, John Smith, Eran Eva, Lionel Brown, and Sylvester Ndzvou.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
