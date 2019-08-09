Ellen Arnold died at home on August 7, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia in 1930, the daughter of Everette L. Martin and Goldie Q. Martin. She was the loving wife of Bill Arnold for 67 years and the proud mother of Delores Gordon (Jerry) of Winchester, Lynne Yates (Joe) of Salem and the doting Grandma of Rev. Rachel Gordon Plemmons (Joseph) of Emporia.
Among her many volunteer endeavors, she was most proud of the organization of the archives of the O. Winston Link Museum and her contributions to its exhibits, books and calendars.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Mahlon Martin and Linville Martin. She is also survived by her dear sister, June Semones of Williamsburg, Virginia and six nieces and nephews.
Please no flowers, however it would please Ellen for donations to be made in her memory to the O. Winston Link Museum Gift Shop, 101 Shenandoah Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24016
All services are private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
