Ellen Timbrook Anthony
Ellen Timbrook Anthony, 73, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, VA.
Mrs. Anthony was born in 1946 in Romney, WV, daughter of the late Paul and Anna Timbrook. She was a graduate of Hampshire County High School. Mrs. Anthony worked at Reimers Electra Steam, retiring after 30+ years of service. She enjoyed traveling and dearly loved her family, friends, and her granddogs.
Her husband, Robert Lorne Anthony, whom she married on May 1, 1966 in Alabama, preceded her in death in 2015.
Surviving are daughters, Teresa Anthony Geisler (David) of Ocean City, MD and Denise Renee Anthony of Leesburg, VA; and sister, Joyce Ann Baker (William “Sonny”) of Romney, WV.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s memory to SPCA of the donor’s choice or to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
