Elma B. Thornhill Morrison
Elma B. Thornhill Morrison, age 96, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on July 15, 2022, at her home. She had been surrounded by family on her 96th birthday and peacefully passed the morning after. She was cared for by her daughter Jean C. Anderson for the last 3 years.
Mrs. Morrison was born July 14, 1926, in Boston, Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cary Grayson Thornhill and Dicy Elma (Weaver) Thornhill. She graduated from Sperryville High School with honors and was salutatorian of her class, and immediately began work at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., later entering the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps at Winchester Memorial Hospital in Winchester, VA, for three years. She was in service there for the duration of WWII plus six months and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. After 17 years at Winchester Memorial Hospital, she left for employment by the U.S. Government as a U.S. Public Health Nurse at Mount Weather, where she served for 33 ½ years, retiring in 1990.
She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church having served as a Deacon, Family Member Coordinator, Past President and Secretary of the Philia Sunday School Class, and a member of the Singing Seniors Choir. Mrs. Morrison was a past member of Beta Sigma International Chapter in Winchester, and a volunteer with Red Cross Blood Services.
In addition to her parents, Elma was also preceded in death by her 1st husband Irvin Vaughn Manuel and her 2nd husband Harry Byrd Morrison; a sister, Jean G. Thornhill; and a brother, C. Gordon Thornhill.
Surviving are her daughters, Jean Carol Anderson and Vickie Anne Miller (Steve); grandchildren, Lt. Col. John H. Anderson III (Meghan), Christopher R. Anderson (Sheryl), Brian J. Anderson (Trang), William T. Miller (Jeena) and Daniel J. Miller; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, David W. Thornhill (Heidi), Robert L. Thornhill (Karen); her sister-in-law, Frances Thornhill, many nieces and nephews who are “special” and a very special former son-in-law John H. Anderson Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Winchester. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins-Whitesides officiating. Interment will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Philia Sunday School Class or the Singing Seniors Choir at First Baptist Church, 205 Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.