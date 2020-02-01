Elmer Earl Foreman
Elmer Earl Foreman, 79, of Winchester, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 15, 1940 in North Carolina, the son of Isiah and Ruth Lee Jones Foreman.
He was married to Ruby Doris Dixon Foreman. Mrs. Foreman died November 13, 2014.
Mr. Foreman was retired from Capitol Records. He was a deacon of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester. He was a Dallas Cowboy’s fan; an avid card player and an upstanding, hard-working man.
Surviving are two sons, Rickey Foreman (Dorraine) and Timmothy Foreman (Angelica); a daughter, Terry Natt (Rickcardo); a son-in-law, Micheal Brandon; ten grandchildren, Terence Foreman, Ronald Foreman, Netegia Foreman, Timisha Foreman, Kashmere Natt, Deaundra Brandon (Kwame), Micheal “A.J.” Brandon (Dayana), Aziza Thurgood, Jerone Jackson and Jakara Jackson; ten great-grandchildren, Ciera Foreman, Aurora Foreman (Arissa), Kamyah Foreman, Dominic Brandon, Adrian Wigington (Stephanie), Keyara Jackson, William Jackson, Ahmari Jackson, Jose Saldivor and Ahmyah Jackson; three sisters; two brothers and a host of nieces and nephews.
A daughter, Phyllis Brandon and four siblings, are deceased.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at noon in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Winchester with Rev. Dr. Gilbert Mack, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Casket bearers will be Greg May, Marcus Price, Terry Miller, Rondell Brown, Tony May and Dre Miller.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service in the church.
