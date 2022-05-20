Elmer Lee Emmons, Sr.
Elmer Lee Emmons Sr., 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Elmer was born on Friday, October 13, 1939, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Elwood and Georgia Richardson Emmons. He worked as a builder/developer and was involved in various construction projects from single family homes to high rise buildings. Elmer attended the Salvation Army Church. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks, Eagles and America Legion. Elmer loved to tinker in his garage on cars, ride his Harley and watch NASCAR, his favorite drivers were Mark Martin and Joey Logano. His greatest joy was his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He married Betty Nicholson on September 21, 1957, in Hagerstown, MD.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Catherine Durbin (Douglas) of Winchester, VA, Karen Werner (Jeffrey) of Hampstead, MD, Brenda Nordgren (Douglas) of Heathsville, VA, Becky Edgar of Shepherdstown, WV, Mandie Plumb (Kyle) of Winchester, VA and Elmer Lee Emmons, Jr. (Annie) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Josh, Jason, Matthew, Timothy, Nathan, Joseph, Adam, Payton, Patience, Andrew, Zachary, Nikki, Courtney, Mitchell, Gabriel, Kylee, Khloe, Kendall, Cohen and Zoey; great-grandchildren, Shaun, Charlize, Chavon, Braelyn, Bella, Chase, Gatlin, Colt, Atlas, Kira, Teagan, Ava, Sophia, Mia, Reagan, Ezra, Eleanor, Ady, A.J., Riley and Jaden; sisters, Kathleen Stinson (Bill) of Winchester, and Christine Whitacre (Richard) of Winchester, VA.
Elmer is preceded in death by sisters, Ethel Windle, Ida Mae Landis, Mary Young, Margaret Miller, Ruth Dicks, Sadonia Emmons and brother, Robert Emmons.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Lynn Durbin. Interment will be private.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Durbin, Gabriel Emmons, Adam Durbin, Nathan Durbin, Zachary Edgar and Jason Werner with honorary pallbearers, Timothy Durbin, Joseph Durbin, Mitchell Emmons and Josh Werner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Elmer to: The Salvation Army Church, 300 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
