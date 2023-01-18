Elmer Ray Marple, Jr.
Elmer Ray Marple Jr., 90, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
Mr. Marple was born January 2, 1933, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Ethel and Elmer Marple Sr. He worked for Allegheny Power as a lineman and retired in 1998, after 40 years of dedicated service. Mr. Marple was a veteran of the United States Airforce, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge, Winchester Elks Lodge, Winchester Eagles Club, the American Legion, and the Harley Davidson Club. Mr. Marple was also retired from the 167th Tack Group of the Air National Guard in Martinsburg, West Virginia, after 40 years of service.
He married Peggy Shade on November 28, 1957, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Sonya M. Cain (David Rickard) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Brunnae M. Lowery of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Sasha Rae Hurst (Jason) of Inwood, West Virginia, Sean Michael Cain (Abby) of Middletown, Virginia, and Joel Daine Lowery (Amanda) of Stephenson, Virginia; and five great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Marple was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Granville Donald.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 11 am with Pastor Ken Smith officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Marple to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148 or to the SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
