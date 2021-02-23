Elmer Willard "Uncle B" Blanchfield, 78, of Stephenson passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 1942 the son of Walter and Opal Johnson Blanchfield.
Professionally he drove a dump truck for McIlwee Trucking and later, Stuart M. Perry until his retirement.
His favorite pass time was anything to do with cars. In his younger years, he drove a drag racer called Hack Saw. He loved attending car shows and was a member of the Hoppers Auto Club. He also enjoyed working on lawn mowers.
Elmer will be remembered as a social, fun-loving man. He was always quick with a joke and loved telling stories. He was affectionately called the "Mayor" of his neighborhood. He also loved his Tuesday night socials with his car buddies in West Virginia.
He is survived by his partner of over 25 years, Brenda Clark of Stephenson; siblings, Virginia Hollar of Woodstock, W. Junior Blanchfield and his wife, Sadie of Stephenson, Mary Welzel and her husband Walter of Winchester, Evelyn Drummond and her husband, Donnie of Stephenson; many nieces, nephews and a large extended family including his beloved cat, Little Tigger.
A funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Alan Morrison.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received from 11 am - 2 pm the day of the service in the funeral home. Covid-19 precautions will be observed. Casual attire would be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hoppers Auto Club at 287 Old Bethel Church Rd. Winchester, VA 22603, the Ester Boyd Animal Shelter at 161 Fort Collier Rd. Winchester, VA 22603, or the SPCA at 111 Featherbed Ln. Winchester, VA 22601.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Winchester Medical Center for their outstanding care and tireless work.
