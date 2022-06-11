Elmodyne E. Childs “Deany”
Elmodyne Grimm Childs, 102, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Childs was born February 5, 1920, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Clifton Grimm and Lottie Smith Grimm.
She graduated from Handley High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Berryville Baptist Church.
She married David Francis Childs on May 19, 1945, in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Childs died November 13, 1981.
Surviving are her son, David Clay Childs; daughter, Tucker C. Keller, both of Berryville, VA; six grandchildren, Corey Childs (Janet) of Berryville, VA, Cari Sheetz (Daniel) of Berryville, VA, Casey Childs (Kathy) of Berryville, VA, Elizabeth Bennett (Trey) of Mechanicsville, VA, Holly Wilmoth (Jeff) of Waterford, VA and Ashley Hennard (David) of Stephens City, VA; thirteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Her sister, Rosemma Patton, and brothers, Hunter and Bernwood Grimm, all preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. A luncheon will be held 12:00 noon at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville. If you are unable to attend the graveside the family welcomes you for a time of food and fellowship.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial donations may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
