Elnora R. Carter “Tuttie”
Elnora R. Carter, 81, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home.
Elnora was born August 5, 1939 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Ora and Golddie Catlette. She retired from Nu-Look Dry Cleaners. Tuttie enjoyed yard sales, thrift store shopping, porch sitting, taking long rides, spending every Wednesday with her best friend Gladdie, going to the Papermill Place, and riding the back roads looking for deer.
Tuttie married Paul L Carter on March 22, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Cater died in 2013.
She attended Winchester City Schools and, later in life with her sisters in law Gladdie and Linda Carter, they received their GEDs in 1984.
She is survived by her two sons; Blaine Carter of Winchester, Jeff Carter (Jennifer) of Strasburg, VA, one sister; Nancy Catlette, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Along with her husband and parents, Elnora was preceded in death by her sister, Wilda Ferrebee.
A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Sheriff Lenny Millholland, members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Dept., and Corporal Mark Lahman of the Winchester Police Dept.
Elnora loved beautiful flowers, so if you would like to brighten her day that would be great, or please support our local Hospice with donations sent to 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
