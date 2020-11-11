Elsie Elaine Bright, 88, of Front Royal, VA passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Heritage Hall of Front Royal.
Mrs. Bright was born in 1932 in Monessen, PA, daughter of the late Frederick and Stella Weibl. She was a graduate of Monessen High School, Class of 1950. After graduation she worked for Eisenberg's Department Store. Mrs. Bright was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Monessen, PA and St. Francis Catholic Church in Finleyville, PA. She and her late husband, Curtis, moved to Stephens City, VA in 1993.
Her husband, Curtis Louis Bright, Sr., whom she married on May 7, 1955 in Monessen, PA preceded her in death in 2012.
Surviving are sons, Curtis Bright, Jr. and wife, Cindy of Cross Junction, VA, Timothy Bright and wife, Barbara of Markham, VA, Eugene Bright and wife, Denise of Waynesburg, PA, and Patrick Bright of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Valeria, Tyler, Lindsay, Felicia, Patrick, and Melissa; and great grandchildren, Jemma, Grady, Hazel, Alexis, Jagger, and Maci.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Bright was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Weibl.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a service at 7:30 pm with Rev. Robert Reynolds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
