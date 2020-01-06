Elsie Lee Benegar
Elsie Lee Benegar, 94, of Winchester, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hilltop House in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Benegar was born February 4, 1925 in Winchester; the daughter of Robert and Lillie Clark Rogers. She was a seamstress all her life and previously worked at Centennial Upholsters. She loved sewing and selling her crafts at local bazaars. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was married to Lenard A. Benegar who preceded her in death. Her first husband was Roy N. Newlin.
Surviving are her two daughters, Billie N. Steward (John, Jr.) and Linda Sandridge; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Donald Sandridge.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Ken Patrick officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.