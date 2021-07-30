Elsie May Bailey
Elsie May Bailey, 95, of Winchester, died Monday, July 26, 2021.
Mrs. Bailey was born November 20, 1925, in Winchester, the daughter of the late William Louthan, Sr. and Emma Smith Louthan Cooper. She was a 1944 graduate of John Handley High School. She worked in sales with Leggett’s Department Store.
She was a member of Centenary United Church of Christ, a former member of the Jaycettes and the Blue Ridge Twirlers.
Her husband, Tevious Cather Bailey, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jean Bailey, and a brother, William Louthan, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Joette Cather Bailey of Stephenson, VA.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
