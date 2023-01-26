Elsie Pauline “Polly” Simpson Manuel
Elsie Pauline “Polly” Simpson Manuel of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Orchard Woods at The Village at Orchard Ridge. Polly was born March 29, 1931, in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of Alice Bertha Evans Simpson and James Curtis Simpson.
Polly was a graduate of Shepherd University. She began a teaching career in Winchester in 1953 and taught in the Frederick County Public Schools before she began her family. She returned to her teaching in 1961 with Winchester Public Schools where she taught at John Kerr on Cameron Street, John Kerr on Jefferson Street, Frederick Douglass Elementary on Kent Street and Frederick Douglass Elementary on Cedarmeade Avenue before retiring.
She married Charles Edward “Eddie” Manuel on December 26, 1953. Eddie preceded her in death. Polly is survived by two children, Scott Clay Manuel (Barb) of Winchester, VA, and Betty Jeanne “B.J.” Manuel Dove also of Winchester; three grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth “Katie” Dove Norton of Harrisonburg, Lt. Tyler Scott Manuel (Cassie) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amanda Nicole Manuel Harms (Ian) of Capon Bridge, WV; and three great-grandchildren, Elia Maria “Ellie” Norton, Lacey May Norton, both of Harrisonburg, VA, and Wylder Jay Harms of Capon Bridge, WV. She is also survived by a niece, Bobbie Lou Caton.
In addition to her husband, Eddie, Polly was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Simpson Caton, her nephew, Gerald Eugene Caton, whom she helped to raise, and her nephew, James Caton.
Polly was a life-long member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, joining when she first moved to Winchester, and over the years taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and served on the Church Council. She was a prior member on the board of the Godfrey Miller Home, a former docent at Belle Grove Plantation and at The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, a long-time volunteer with the American Cancer Society, a former member of the Winchester Retired Teachers Association, and an energetic supporter of the Judges Athletic Association.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29 from 2-4 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, January 30 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601, The Judges Athletic Association, 425 Handley Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601, or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St. A-201, Winchester, VA 22601.
