Elva E. Hahn

Elva Elizabeth Hahn, 90, of Gore, VA died on Friday, December 18, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Elva was born on October 29, 1930 in Kirby, WV. She was a daughter to the late Walter R. and Clara V. Hott Delaplain. Elva was a 1949 graduate of Romney High School, a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA, and worked 29 years at Crown Cork & Seal Co. in Winchester, VA. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, reading books, enjoyed Gene's ship reunions, vacations and being with her family.
Elva married A. Eugene "Gene" Hahn on June 30, 1951 in Baltimore, MD. Gene died May 19, 2005.
Surviving are two sons: Allen E. Hahn, Jr. of Gore, VA; David A. Hahn (Debbie) of Winchester, VA; three daughters: Emma J. Hott of Gore, VA; Brenda K. Shoemaker of Purgitsville, WV; Margaret E. Webster (Glen) of Gore, VA; two brothers: Ira Delaplain of Winchester, VA; Glen Delaplain of Shanks, WV; a sister: Zanna Wolfe of Fort Pierce, FL; son-in-law: Terry Staton of Winchester, VA; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son: Mark S. Hahn; a daughter: Mary Staton; a sister: Janet Arbogast.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Elsea. Interment will follow in the Mt. Dale Cemetery in Shanks, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4-7 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Dale Cemetery, C/O Bank of Romney, PO Box 876, Romney, WV 26757.
To view Elva's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
