Elva Frances McCauley Baker, known to her family and many friends as Patsy Baker, 81, of Winchester, VA passed away on September 27, 2021 at her home.
She was born on September 6, 1940 in Winchester; the daughter of Lester and Virginia (Anderson) McCauley.
Patsy was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She graduated from Handley High School.
She retired after a long and enjoyable career in the banking industry. She was proud of her tenure with Winchester's Teen Center in the early 1990's which grew to become the Youth Development Center. She filled her retirement years volunteering with local non-profit groups and many adventures researching her family's genealogy with her sister, Peggy.
She is survived by her children, Karen Baker Helm and her husband Dick of Winchester, Eric Baker and his wife Dawn of Stephenson; grandchildren, Liz and Virginia Helm, and Elise and Hunter Baker; her siblings Evelyn "Peggy" Hoffman and Eugene "Gene" McCauley of Gore, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patsy was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lois Conner of Brunswick, MD.
A private graveside service was held in Mount Olive Cemetery, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
Memorials may be made to the Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or www.myydc.org.
