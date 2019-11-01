Elva-Lynne Henard

On the morning of October 31st, Elva-Lynne “Bunny” Henard, 65, of Winchester went to meet her Father in Heaven after a 10 month fight with cancer. She died in her home surrounded by her children.
Bunny was born in 1954, daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Henard. She was a volunteer at the Loudoun County Volunteer Fire & Rescue and a strong advocate and volunteer for The Laurel Center, Winchester, VA. Bunny was also involved with Pet Partners Therapy and Frederick County Foster Care. She was truly a strong spirited woman and devoted mother and grandmother that will be missed.
Surviving are her five children, John Muth, Jamie Bennett, Christine Webb, Darrell Webb, and Sarah Jones; and her grandchildren, Lindsey Hanna, Emily Hanna, Sydney Muth, Thomas Bennett, Gavin Affleck, and Adalynne Webb.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Priest officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bunny’s memory to The Laurel Center, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604.
