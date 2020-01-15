Elwood J. Shifflett "Woody"

Elwood Junior Shifflett, 80, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Shifflett was born May 26, 1939 in Stephens City, Virginia, son of the late Robert Lee Shifflett and Carrie Fisher Shifflett.
He worked as a forklift operator at Crown Cork & Seal Company and owned and operated Woody’s Water Service.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.
Woody enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with family; watching drag racing and NASCAR; and was a bluegrass music enthusiast.
Surviving with his wife, Lucille Malone Shifflett, are three sons, Mark Shifflett of Edinburg, VA, Greg Shifflett of Strasburg, VA and Steve Shifflett of Edinburg, VA; three step-sons, Terry Boyd of Winchester, VA, Brett Boyd of Cross Junction, VA and Ron Malone of Houston, TX; a brother, Donald Shifflett of Clear Brook, VA; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
His daughter, Susan Shifflett, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA with Pastor Greg Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Mark Shifflett, Steve Shifflett, Samuel Shifflett, Donnie Shifflett, Brett Boyd and Terry Boyd.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
