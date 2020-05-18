Elwood R. Ruble, 82, of Gore, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Facility in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Ruble was born in Frederick County, Virginia, in 1937, the son of the late Zella and Harley Ruble. He was a retired laborer and Machine Operator with Leesburg Concrete and Block. Mr. Ruble was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Frederick County, Virginia. He especially loved sitting on his porch.
He married Bessie Mae Berg on December 23, 1982. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2014.
Surviving are his daughters, Dremia C. Landis (Les), Corenia R. Beverly; sons, Bradford C. Beverly (Lorie), Rennie R. Ruble (Mary); grandchildren, Roxanna D. Beverly, Brandin Beverly-Twigg, Christopher W. Beverly, Brian R. Ruble, E. Fay Ruble, Nikki M. Landis, Jennifer A. Ruble and Kimberly Hartley; 12 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; sister, Ann and brothers, Allen, Max and Mervel.
Along with his parents and wife he is preceded in death by his sisters, Audrey and Vann and brothers, Russell and Fred.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 am, at Omps Funeral Hom.e., Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Glenn Welsh officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the Government regulations concerning COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room. While waiting in the “common areas” to pay your respect to the family, please maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet. Elwood’s family encourages anyone who cannot attend the visitation or service to visit the Omps Funeral Home website and share their memories.
