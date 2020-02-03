Elwood Roger Keller, 76, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Roger was born in 1943 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Curtis Lee and Elva Keller. He attended James Wood High School. Roger was a veteran of the US Army, achieving the rank of E-3. Mr. Keller was retired from Z & M Sheet Metal in Winchester, Virginia. Roger enjoyed building model airplanes, tanks and trains. He had a hobby of collecting and studying military firearms. Roger was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals.
His wife, Barbara Ann (Dunivan) Keller whom he married on March 30, 1970 preceded him in death in 1998.
Surviving is a daughter, Tina McKee, (Red), of Winchester, Virginia, a son Mark Keller, (Gloria), of Fort Ashby, West Virginia; grandchildren, Theodore Miller, (Tori), Curtis Miller, (Amber), Rachel Pearson, (Jarred), Anthony Keller, and step grandchild, Mike McKee, (Amanda); seven great granddaughters; sisters, Judy Bauserman, (Steve), and Sharon Lowe, (Jack) and a sister in law, Shelby Keller.
Along with his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Shelby Miller; sisters, June Hoover and Vivian Stump; a brother, Herman Keller and a brother in law, Victor.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church, 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, Virginia. To honor Roger, you are more than welcome to wear blue jeans to the visitation and service.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church, 1831 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, Virginia with Pastor Donnie Moulden officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 75857, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517
