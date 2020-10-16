Emily Darlene Johnston, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday morning October 14, 2020 at Olive Branch Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She was born March 27, 1943 the daughter of the late Howard Conner and Evelyn Yates Conner and raised in Stephens City (Frederick County) VA. Darlene married James "Jimmy" Franklin Johnston in June 1962 and the two were married for over 51 years until his death in March of 2014.
Darlene is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Scott Johnston (Autumn) of Olive Branch, MS and Thomas Mark Johnston (Kathy) of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandchildren, Alexa, Tyler, & Clara (Jeff/Autumn) and Andrew & Ryan (Tommy/Kathy); and four siblings, Billy Conner (Penny), Doris Conner, Elaine Clark (Dickie), and Diane Owens all of Stephens City, (Frederick County) VA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Conner (Emma).
She worked as a cafeteria worker for many years at Daniel Morgan Middle School and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Winchester.
Darlene will be remembered for her loving smile and personality and for her love for her family and for the many friends that she made over the years at work, church, and in her community.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
