Emily E. Jenkins Lewis, 90, of Frederick County, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, January 22, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lewis was born in 1930 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Virgie and Oscar Jenkins, Sr. She worked at Crown Cork and Seal, retiring after 35 years of service. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Inwood Family Worship Center and in the past taught Sunday School at Hayfield Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and her faith never waivered. Mrs. Lewis always loved going out to eat at Chesapeake Seafood Restaurant, eating onion pizza, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and traveling on bus trips. She enjoyed watching all sports, but was an avid Orioles and Yankees fan. Mrs. Lewis would volunteer her time at local nursing homes reading to the elderly patients and just spending time with them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and "caretaker" for the whole family, and enjoyed cooking her special dishes for them.
Her husband, James Herman Lewis Sr., whom she married on February 6, 1948, preceded her in death in 1979.
Surviving are daughters, Sheila McFarland of Winchester, VA and Carolyn Shade (Glenville) of Inwood, WV; sons, James H. Lewis, Jr. (Connie) of New Boston, NH and Perry Alan Lewis (Elizabeth) of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Mauck and Nancy Shatzer both of Winchester, VA; brothers, Oscar Jenkins, Jr., Richard Jenkins (Helen), David Jenkins (Scarlet) all of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Pingley, Shirley Massey, Faye Crider, and Betty Mae Hibbard; brothers, Jerry and Kenneth Jenkins.
A visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm on Saturday, February 13th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A private funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor David Palmer officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Frederick County, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Lewis' memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Inwood Family Worship Center, 28 Lafayette Lane, Inwood, WV 25413.
