Emily Ellen Shipe
A beloved mother, cherished daughter, loving sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and best friend, Emily Ellen Shipe left this world unexpectedly, at the age of 26, on June 25, 2020. Born in Winchester, VA on March 17, 1994 to Donald Shipe and Theresa Davis. She graduated from James Wood High School in 2012 and Star Beauty Academy in 2015.
Emily was a lover of the arts and fashion, and enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She was always positive, smiling, and ambitious. Emily was also a lover of the outdoors and her adventurous spirit lead her to the mountains, rivers, and lakes where she was able to enjoy the splendors of nature. She recently explored the beaches of Florida with her mother Theresa, whom she loved dearly, and children where she was able to show them the vastness of the ocean for their first time. Emily was a very spiritual person who had followed the stars and zodiacs with great interests.
She was very determined and hard working in creating a wonderful life for her children. Emily was an artist with a passion for cosmetology, which was the guiding light towards her career. In this profession, she enjoyed getting to know her clients and sharing joyous memories with them while she encouraged their confidence and catered to making each individual even more beautiful than when they first sat in her salon chair. Her future never looked brighter, as Emily had just leased a salon to fulfill her dreams of entrepreneurship.
She was a loving mother to a beautiful 10-month-old daughter, Riley Jade; and smart, energetic 7-year-old son, Elijah Reese. Emily was an intuitive listener who was wise beyond her years with her advice. She was a caring and loyal friend who always lent a hand when needed and opened her heart and home to anyone. We will always remember Emily’s infectious smile, piercing hazel-blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Emily, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Emily leaves behind her father Donald, her mother Theresa and step-father Greg, daughter Riley, son Eli, brother Brandon, grandmother Virginia; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In the words of Emily, “always bring peace, love, and light to each other’s life.”
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to go towards services. Please send donations to Theresa Davis at 117 Hawk Trail, Winchester, VA. 22602.
