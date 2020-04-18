Emily Fowler Zeigler, passed away at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Center in Kearneysville, WV. She had late stage severe Alzheimers, not Coronavirus. She was born on October 2, 1938 in Martinsburg, WV to the late Grover Cleveland Fowler and Ethelwyn Douglas. She retired in 2003 after being employed by several attorneys and accountants in Bethesda, Maryland.
She dearly loved her cat Hunny Emma. Emily enjoyed high tea, reading British novels, flowers and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Lee Zeigler and sister, Elsie Fowler Unger.
She is survived by her daughter, Leighanne Zeigler.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Services are planned for a later date in Pennsylvania.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.