Emily R. Locke
Emily Rae Locke, 44, of Stephens City, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Locke was born October 20, 1978, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Terry Locke Breeden.
She was a lead runner with NW Works.
Surviving with her mother of Stephens City are her grandmother, Sandra Locke of Boyce, VA; a sister, Amanda Breeden (Michael) of Stephens City, VA; two uncles, Brian Locke and Frank Locke III (Stacey); two aunts, Pam Wood (Ron) and Tina Norton (Nick); three nephews, Nathanael, Corbin, and Colsen; and numerous cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Bryleigh; her grandfather, Frank Locke; and her great-grandparents, Howard and Hazel Locke and Floyd and Agnes Combs.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Mr. R. K. Shirley III and Terry Breeden officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Rd. Boyce, VA 22620.
A special thanks to Dr. Paige Patterson, Dr. Neil Gaither, Donna Parsons NP, Dr. Devin Flaherty, the staff at Shenandoah Oncology, and her health care teams at Winchester Medical Center for all of their care and support.
