Emma Frances Puffinburger
Emma Frances Puffinburger, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home.
Emma was born in Purgitsville, WV, on November 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Raymond and Dolly Arnold. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Clearbrook, VA.
She married the love of her life, Benjamin Puffinburger, on February 3, 1953, in Winchester, Virginia.
Emma loved to spend Sunday afternoons with her family, eating a yummy meal that she had prepared. Her family meant the world to her and she will be missed!
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Link
(dec. Willard), Brenda Wallace (Troy) and son, Gary Puffinburger (Kathy); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Douglas R. Arnold, Melvin L. Arnold, Roger D. Arnold, and one sister, Phyllis A. Riggleman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Clifton J. Arnold, Donald Arnold, and one sister, Dorothy M. Mason.
The family will receive friends at Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, VA, 22624 on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM with Cory Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA. Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchell Riggleman, Sr., Donnie Arnold, Jr., Richard Arnold, David Arnold, Richard Butcher and David Whitacre.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.