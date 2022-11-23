Emma Jane “Dee Dee” Harris
Emma Jane Brown “Dee Dee” of Winchester, VA. passed away on November 17, 2022 at her home. She was born October 8, 1968, in Winchester, VA., the daughter of the late Charles Lockley and Nannie Harris.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Latricka Harris and three sons; Lemont Harris (Codi Strosnider0, Lionel Harris and Keith Harris all of Winchester, VA., three sisters; Lisa Harris, Genevieve Brown, and April Harris, all of Winchester, Va.; two stepsisters, Rachel Moten of DeHaven, Conn. And Joyce Brooks of Winchester, Va.; five brothers, Charles Harris (Stephanie Harris) Sylvester Harris, Leslie Harris (Tracy Harris) all of Winchester, Va. Victor Jackson of Charlotte, NC, and Samuel Moten of Dehaven, Conn; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A sister, Linda Ball (Joh Ball) and a brother Michael Harris (Ann Johnson) and aa daughter Desiree Harris preceded her in death.
A celebration of Life will be 12:00 Friday November 25, 2022, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
Visitation will be 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Orrick Cemetery.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
