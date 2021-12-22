Emma “Jean” Hockman, 91, of Winchester, VA died on December 12, 2021 at Spring Arbor's Assisted Living / Memory Care facility.
Jean was born on October 24, 1930 in Shepherdstown, WV, a daughter of the late John and Edna (Billmyer) Albin. She was a graduate of Shepherdstown High School and the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD.
Jean spent her career as a Registered Nurse where she retired at the VA Center in Martinsburg, WV. She enjoyed many things including cooking, sewing and doing yard work. She also enjoyed keeping up with her grandson during her retirement years and traveling to Florida to visit her daughter. Jean was a member of the Clear Brook Presbyterian Church in Clear Brook, VA,
Jean married Vernon Hockman on March 23, 1952 in Shepardstown, WV. Vernon died on October 1, 1992.
Surviving is a son: Bryan Hockman of Slanesville, WV; a daughter Linda (Hockman) Plunkett of Pompano Beach, FL; a sister: Mary (Albin) Plum-Hogge of Hampton, VA; and a grandson: Alex Hockman of Martinsburg, WV.
She is preceded in death by a sister: Betty (Albin) Decker; a daughter-in-law: Cheryl (Reid) Hockman; and a son-in-law: Larry Plunkett.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 6-8 PM.
A short service will be held in the Chapel at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Charlie Franks. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Union Cemetery near Slanesville, WV. All are welcome to come.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean to Clear Brook Presbyterian Church, PO Box 172, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.