Emma Lou Rusk
Lou Rusk, 83, of Winchester passed away September 21th, 2021, at her home with family at her bedside after battling Covid-19.
She was born December 20th, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of the late Wanda McBee and Chelsa Basler. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Lou attended school in Porterville, California, and retired from Kohl's after working there for many years. She also worked at Belk, JC Penney and volunteered at the Winchester Medical Center. She loved to cook, garden, crochet, cross stitch, do ceramics and fishing. She loved all animals, especially cats.
She faithfully attended the Winchester Church of God. She also taught Sunday School to toddlers.
Surviving are her children, David and wife Debbie Rusk, Michael Rusk, Barbara and husband Kevin Grove; brothers Paul Basler and Charles and wife Lillian Basler, numerous grandchildren great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family Rodney and wife Felicia Hough and friends.
Mrs. Rusk was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Allan Rusk, in 2017; one daughter, Diana Rusk, in 1958; one son, David M. Rusk, in 1953.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 5th at 5 PM at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Church of God or any animal shelter.
