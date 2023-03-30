Emma Louise Stillwell
Emma Louise Stillwell, 74, of Stephens City, VA, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 9, 1948, in Wise, VA, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Mefford.
Emma married Stanley William Stillwell Sr. on May 31, 1968, in Wise, VA. Stanley preceded her in death April 17, 2022.
She is survived by her children: Shannon Stillwell of Winchester, Shelley Segura (Jose) of Winchester, Jessica Ramirez of Loveville, MD, Wendy Herrera (Antonio) of Port Deposit, MD, and Stanley W. Stillwell Jr. of Stephens City, VA
Along with her husband Stanley, she is preceded in death by a daughter Stacey Mendoza and three siblings, Charles Mefford, Rebecca Mullins and Magdalene Meade.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home at 1:30 pm with Pastor Alvin Walker officiating.
Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tony Stillwell, Julian Stillwell, Martin Stillwell, Ivan Herrera, and William Sales and Alex Stillwell
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
