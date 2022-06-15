Emmert Stuart Elsea Emmert Elsea, 78, of Leesburg, Virginia, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Lansdowne, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Elsea, and three daughters, Sheila Johnson, Rachel Heusinger, Anne Williams and three grandchildren.
Born to Elizabeth Meade Stuart and Ernest Stuart Elsea, he was raised with his three brothers in White Post, Virginia.
Emmert started his career in the US Army. Afterwards in 1966, he set off backpacking through Europe, the Middle East, and India where he first got to witness the process of Oriental rugs being made. When he returned, he attended VCU, graduating in 1975. He then began his Oriental rug import and retail business, Xanadu Rugs, eventually setting up a shop in downtown Leesburg. For 47 years he was dedicated to his passion for selling high-quality, Persian rugs, even through retirement.
Emmert will be remembered for his many travel stories, his apple pie and sense of humor.
Services are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
