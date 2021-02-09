Emmett Joseph Sheedy “Joe”
Emmett Joseph “Joe” Sheedy, 82, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born in 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Emmett and Gladys Sheedy. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Senior Chemist at DuPont Corporation, retiring after 35 years of service. Joe was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Joe was a unique individual and an adventuresome soul. Joe’s father was a Train Inspector in PA and as a family member Joe could travel by train for free. At age 16, he took a train to CA, by himself, and attended the opening day of Disneyland Park in CA. Many years later Joe returned his admission ticket of that day to Disneyland Park. Also, as a teenager he appeared on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand. During high school Joe was fortunate to have Liberace perform at his high school. He had the honor of meeting Rod Stewart in a hotel and met Wernher von Braun, who was a Rocket Scientist from Germany and a pioneer of rocket and space technology in the United States.
Surviving is his longtime companion and best friend, Diane Schemering; sons, Jason David Sheedy of Houston, TX and Andrew Bryan Sheedy (Lisa) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Vivia and Sefina Sheedy; step-granddaughter, Josey Jones; and sister, Theresa “Terry” Sheedy McGowen of Williamsport, PA.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Elaine” Sheedy; and stepson, Ryan Paul Schemering.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Wednesday, February 10th, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA. A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12 pm at the church with Father Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
