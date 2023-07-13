Ercia Claudette (Haines) Saville
Ercia Claudette (Haines) Saville, 85, of Newark and Ocean View Delaware, went to be with the Lord after a long illness on June 19, 1923, at Bayview Hospital, Dover, DE.
She was born June 4, 1938, in Augusta, WV, the daughter of Osa H. and Orlena F. Haines. She was the wife of Garland D. Saville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Genevieve C. Merton.
During her teen years, Ercia helped on the family orchard in rural WV and was known as “Peachy.” She was a majorette in the high school marching band and usually represented her class during high school social events. Garland and Ercia graduated together from Romney High School, Romney, WV, in 1956. He went on active duty in the Army and she entered Airline Stewardess training school. They kept in touch and were married in 1958. When Garland graduated from Shepherd College in 1964, they settled in Delaware. Ercia loved the beach and in 1972 they purchased a property in Ocean View, DE. The family spent most of their free time at the beach while the boys were growing up. Ercia was a homemaker, a good cook, kept her family well fed and cared for their sons. She also made sure the birds and animals on their properties had food and water and did so until her death.
Ercia is survived by her husband, Garland Saville; sons, Michael Saville of Newark, DE, Christopher Saville (Karyn) of Ocean View, DE, and Troy Saville of Bear, DE. She is also survived by grandsons, Bradlee Saville and Bradyn Saville of Ocean View, DE; a stepgranddaughter and great-grandson, Kara Lynch and Ethan James of Selbyville, DE; sisters, Marietta Lipscomb and Myrna Palmer of Winchester, VA; nieces, Debby Parrish (Russ) of Winchester, VA, Patsy Smith (Tim) of Hedgesville, WV, and Monica Kesner (Roger) of Augusta, WV; nephews, Mark Lipscomb (Pam) of Winchester, VA and Sammy Saville (Christine) of Romney, WV, and many cousins in VA and WV.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Ercia’s honor, may be made to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Building Fund, 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967
