Eric Christopher Donald
Eric “Ed” Christopher Donald, 51, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his residence.
Eric was born in 1970 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Leroy F. and Rebecca B. Donald of Stephens City. Eric was a 1988 graduate of Ooltewah High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was a member of the ROTC Drill Team. He worked in lawn maintenance as a spray technician at Blue Ridge Shadows. Eric's greatest passion was flying drones and referred to himself as the “Gadget Man.” He was an avid fan of the University of Alabama football team and loved to hunt, fish and be outdoors. He enjoyed cooking, country music, and singing along to his favorite tunes.
Eric is survived by his parents, his aunts, Joy Racey (Paul) and Shirley VandeVisser; uncle, Steve Boettner (Lueanna); and numerous cousins.
Eric is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John L. and Grace Boettner; his paternal grandparents, Delmar and Delores Donald; his twin brother, Drew Allen Donald; his uncles, John L. Boettner Jr., Larry VandeVisser, and Mark Boettner; and his beloved Boxer, Lex.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 16th from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with a committal service to follow at 11:00 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In memory of Eric’s dog, Lex, memorial contributions may be made to Winchester, SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
