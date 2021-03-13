Eric J. Fitzgerald
Eric J. Fitzgerald, 50, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.
Eric was born in 1970 in Roanoke, VA, son of the late Robert and Linda Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College, where he majored in Political Science and was working towards a Master’s degree in Counseling from Grand Canyon University. Eric was in the banking industry for many years as a Mortgage Loan Officer and long-time Bank Manager in Roanoke, Arlington, and Alexandria. He was named Banker of the Year in the early 2000’s while in Roanoke. When he moved to Winchester, Eric was a huge supporter of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed all kinds of sports, mainly football, and was an avid fan of Bridgewater College Eagles Football, playing on the team himself while in attendance there. Eric loved camping, hiking, skee-ball, and playing golf. He was a genuine conversationalist and never met a stranger.
He married Teresa Sharkey on February 14, 2014 in Orange, VA.
Surviving with his wife are his sister, Melissa Clements (Philip) of Roanoke, VA; brother, Brian Fitzgerald (Riley) of Roanoke, VA; mother-in-law, Zelma Sharkey and brother-in-law, Patrick Sharkey, both of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law, Louise Jones (Stacey) of Cumming, GA; aunts, Delores Frost and Sharon Fitzgerald, both of Roanoke, VA; uncle, Tom Fitzgerald of Roanoke, VA; nephews and niece, Aidan and Judah Clements and Sydney Fitzgerald, all of Roanoke, VA; and dear, close friends, David Wechsler, John Rice, and Jim Ward.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eric’s memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, Blue Ridge Area Intergroup, Inc., P.O. Box 3939, Winchester, VA 22604 or Knights of Columbus Food Pantry, 519 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.