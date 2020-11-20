Eric Lyn Clark
Eric Lyn Clark died a tragic death on November 11, 2020, after a long battle with mental illness.
Eric was born July 10, 1968, the son of Roy Lee Clark and Shirley Cooley Clark. He is survived by one son, Dustin Lyn Clark (Frances) of Frederick, MD; two brothers, Pastor Steven Lee Clark of Branchburg, NJ, Brian K. Clark of Corning, NY and a nephew, Christopher S. Clark.
Eric graduated in 1987 from James Wood High School, and in 1984 was awarded the Honor Medal for lifesaving, considered the rarest Boy Scout Award. His story was featured in Boys Life Magazine.
His family has suffered a tragic loss and loves him dearly.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 10:00 AM in Shenandoah Memorial Park, with Pastor Steven Clark officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
